Only Murders in the Building season 5: Selena Gomez on chances

Even though we have yet to even see Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu, why not look more towards season 5? Is there a hope for it to happen?

Obviously, with a show like this, you never want to take it for granted while it is around. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all big stars; at a certain point, you do have to think that they will want more time to do other things. They also may not want to overstay their welcome as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. They love the work, but even a show like this could have a natural end point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

With all of this being said, Hulu has never indicated that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be the final one. Behind the scenes, it does not appear as though anything has been decided. Speaking on that further to Variety, Gomez (who is also an executive producer) had the following to say on the matter:

“I honestly don’t know what the future holds [beyond this season] … Every season, we put everything into the show as if it’s our last. I’m really happy with how it’s blossomed and am content right now. But again, who knows? Let’s see what happens.”

We honestly do think this is a great approach, since it never feels like you are leaving any story on the table. However, at the same time, will the final season end on a cliffhanger? Every season has ended with someone new being killed, and it’s our hope that whenever the series does end, the writers go in a different direction so that we’re not just left wanting answers on some other, random dead body. Then again, this could be the series’ calling card: There is always going to be another case for the trio to solve, regardless of whether or not we are around to see it.

Related – Learn who Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are playing this season!

Do you want to see an Only Murders in the Building season 5 happen at Hulu?

If so, do you think that could be the end of the line? Share right away in the comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







