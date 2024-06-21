Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eva Longoria role revealed

If you have been wondering who Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are playing on Only Murders in the Building, now we know! As it turns out, the end results are just as bizarre and hilarious as we could have hoped.

According to a report from TVLine, the aforementioned actors are going to be playing the movie versions of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short). Are they all going to be playing themselves trying to play these other people? Based on the fact that they are clearly trying to play doppelgangers for the characters, this is the most entertaining outcome that we could possibly get here.

So what are going to have a chance to see with this “movie”? Well, it does make sense to a certain extent that a big movie studio would want to tell a story based on the trio, especially when you consider just how popular the podcast may have become in the wake of Ben Glenroy’s death and investigation last season. The first two seasons clearly allowed it to have a cult following, but those murders were a little more under-the-radar whereas Ben was a celebrity.

So will this movie get made?

Well, that remains to be seen within the world of the show! We know that the trio could have their work cut out for them, given that while all of this is happening, they also are going to be working in order to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles’ longtime stunt double played by Jane Lynch. We know that she’s going to be a big part of the season, like we’ve seen with other murder victims in the past.

