Only Murders in the Building season 4: Big Martin Short news!

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn a lot about Only Murders in the Building season 4 over the course of the next week or so? There is at least a chance, and you can point towards star Martin Short as a significant reason why.

ABC has confirmed that next week, the man behind Oliver Putnam (and living legend) is going to be guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and beyond just that, there are going to be a number of major guests throughout the week including Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep, who will be back as Loretta after her debut last season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Is there a chance that a new trailer for season 4 debuts across the week? Nothing is confirmed, but why would you rule that out? It does feel like there is a chance that we could learn something more. The show is coming back in August and given that both ABC and Hulu share a parent company in Disney, this does feel like the perfect time to start to share some more promotion. Why not strike while the iron is hot?

What is season 4 going to be about?

Well, in a way of number of different things, including the death of Charles’ longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki and the fallout from that. He, Oliver, and Mabel will do their best to get answers on this, while at the same time also discussing a possible movie based on their podcast. At least some of the guest stars for this season could be tied to that — we already know that Molly Shannon is seemingly playing some sort of studio bigwig who will be in discussions with the trio.

Related – Get more news regarding Only Murders in the Building season 4 now, including other reasons for excitement

What are you most excited to see from Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







