Only Murders in the Building season 4: A motion capture tease

At some point during Only Murders in the Building season 4, things are going to get weird. This is probably not a big surprise to people out there, but it is definitely worth reporting.

In a new post on Instagram, co-creator and star Steve Martin shared an image of himself alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, one where he and Short are wearing blue motion-capture suits while Gomez is dressed in a sparkly silver outfit and hat.

What in the world is going on here? Signs obviously point to some sort of dream-like sequence where Charles and Oliver appear in some sort of bizarre form — something that requires CGI or some other technology after the fact. Given that we’ve seen this show play around with a lot of things before, whether it be song-and-dance numbers to a fake wedding for Mabel to Oliver imagining everyone in fancy outfits, almost anything can happen here.

The only thing that can be certain is that Only Murders in the Building season 4 is as jam-packed as any season that we’ve had a chance to see over the years. Remember that the trio is going to be working now to solve the murder of Charles’ former stunt-double Sazz Pataki and in doing so, you can imagine that there will be multiple instances of things not going according to plan. Our advice is quite simple: Get set for almost anything, and prepare to be surprised. Things are going to go haywire as the trio tries to figure things out here, especially since they could be preoccupied with other stuff, as well. There could be a movie made about them! Presumably, this is why they may be spending a reasonable amount of time in Los Angeles for the upcoming season.

