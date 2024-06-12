Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming wraps!

As many of you may be aware already, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere is coming on August 27. Behind the scenes, though, the show has also crossed a big milestone!

If you head over the show’s official Instagram now, you can get firm confirmation that production is now wrapped with the next batch of episodes. This means that the goal for the next two and a half episodes is getting them wrapped and ready to go.

So what can you expect moving forward? Well, one of the major themes for the story coming up here is the death of one Sazz Pataki (pictured above), who obviously had a close and meaningful relationship with Steve Martin’s character of Charles. What happened with her is a huge question, especially since she died in Charles’ apartment and that leads you to wonder if she was ever the intended victim at all.

While this investigation is ongoing for the trio, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver could also be looking at an opportunity to turn the podcast into some sort of feature film out in Hollywood. Some of the season was shot on the West Coast for that reason, and this will give a part of the story a different feel.

Is this going to be the final season?

The good news, at least for now, is that nothing is being said on that subject. With that in mind, it’s our hope that we are going to be leading into something more moving into next year. Personally, so long as there are compelling mysteries and great characters, there is no real reason to say goodbye to this world.

