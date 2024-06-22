The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: A Summer 2024 update

With us now firmly into the summer of 2024, what more is there to learn about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

There is a chance that you’re thinking a lot about this show right now due to Jeffrey Dean Morgan being on The Boys this season. Or, you’re thinking about it because season 1 premiered a little over a year ago. Since this is only a six-episode show, you may be wondering what is taking so long!

Well, the simple answer here is that like a lot of other series out there, Dead City has been impacted greatly by the industry strikes of 2023, and it only recently started production in Massachusetts. Daryl Dixon had actually started some production before the strikes, which is what made it a little bit easier for it to come back.

For now, the plan does appear to premiere the latest batch of episodes at some point next year, but we probably won’t get a premiere date reveal this summer. If you are hoping to get more news over the months to come, we tend to think that the most-likely bit of news you’re going to get is something tied to casting. You could get a teaser during the run of Daryl Dixon, but that doesn’t start until late September — so technically the fall.

What will the story be for Negan and Maggie moving forward?

Based on the end of season 1, it does feel like Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters are going to be facing a new challenge. Negan could be reluctantly tasked with leading New York and bringing on the darker sides of his character. Maggie may not be his best friend, but she’s seen he is capable of something different than that. Because of this, our anticipation is that she will find a way to bring him closer to the light again.

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 when it arrives?

Do you think there will be a new dynamic between Negan and Maggie? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

