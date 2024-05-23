The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: New info

It’s been clear for a good while that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is not going to be coming back for a good while. After all, production only kicked off a short while ago in Massachusetts!

Well, let’s just say that now, we’re pleased to have a time bit more confirmation on when the show is coming back, and it is not going to be this year.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser for the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series that 100% confirms that it will not be back until we get around to 2025. This is what we’ve predicted for a while, and we do think it could be a similar sort of launch window to what we saw for The Ones Who Live in the past.

That aforementioned teaser does not necessarily give much away when it comes to the story of season 2, but you get some glimpses of Negan and Maggie — and even some laughter!

What is the story going to be for season 2?

A lot of it will begin with Negan in a precarious position. At the end of season 1, he found himself in the unfortunate crosshairs of a new arrangement, one that could make him the de-facto leader of New York publicly. However, in order to do that, he will have to turn into a version of his former self, which is not something we think that he wanted in a million years.

We better prepare for a lot of action moving into the next chapter still, and also the tables turned to a certain extent. Is Maggie going to be able to rescue Negan from this fate, and how much will she want to? The real intrigue of watching this show is seeing how these characters withstand the fact that there is so much pain and trauma there; Maggie will never get past what Negan did to Glenn, and she knows that this is still buried within the former leader of the Saviors.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

