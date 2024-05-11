The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: May update

Now that we’re more than a month into the month of May, what can we say when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

If you are starting to get a little impatient when it comes to the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series, can we just say that we understand? It has been around eleven months since the first season premiered, and the reason for that being tied to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that went on for a good chunk of last year. The good news is that filming is underway in Massachusetts now, and we have to now wait and see what AMC decides to do with it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

Unfortunately, the bad news as of right now is that you are probably going to be stuck waiting a good while to see more information as to a release window. AMC seems to have The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon lined up first, though at this point there seems to be a lot of ambiguity as to when we’re going to see it. At one point, it felt like it could be as early as next month; now, however, we’re wondering if it is much later in the summer.

When it comes to the spin-off with Negan and Maggie, our sentiment is that you are going to be seeing it moving into early 2025. Filming will wrap up later this year, and that will give post-production the time necessary to get the episodes together.

So what could we learn through the rest of the month?

Think in terms of casting news, and we’re not sure about anything else for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Dead City now, including other discussion on the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







