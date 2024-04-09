The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 filming begins!

As we await a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC (we’ll be waiting a while), there is big news to share.

According to a local TV affiliate, filming for the next chapter of the zombie drama starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan is officially underway. This does help to be to ensure that we could be set up to see the show back when we get around to early next year. Why that long? Well, this is a show that takes a long time in order to make, even for six episodes! You also have to remember here that you also have a post-production period, and we don’t think that AMC is necessarily going to be that eager to rush anything along.

So what will the central narrative be for the upcoming season? Well, we do once more think that the top priority here is going to be all about trying to ensure that Negan and Maggie make it through a lot of various conflicts. We know that Negan seems to be in a spot right now where he is forced into leading the charge in New York City — but is that really going to be the case? We certainly think that Maggie is going to do just about everything that she can to help him, even if she’s not exactly his best friend. Their dynamic is … complicated. We don’t think that it is going to be changing in the near future, either.

While you wait for the show to come back, remember that Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to be turning up in the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

