The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: April update

Is there something more that we can say about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 as we dive deeper into the month of April? It goes without saying that the enthusiasm for more is going to be there! The first season ended in a way where Negan’s future in New York City could be rather perilous; he may need Maggie’s help to free himself from what is a pretty darn tough situation.

Now, we do anticipate that this month is going to be a big one when it comes to various updates about the show coming out. Will one of them pertain to a premiere date?

We don’t want to just burst onto the scene here and drop the bad-news hammer, but let’s just start by saying the following: Don’t expect a lot on this subject by the end of April. Heck, don’t expect much in the way of official news here until at least we get around to the fall. Production is slated to start off next week, and that means that there is a ton of work that still needs to be done here!

So why next week? Well, the answer is complicated. The strikes of last year may have played some sort of role in the delay. The other issue here may be tied to the weather where the show films. The next batch of episodes will be shooting around Massachusetts, and that’s not always the easiest place to film during the winter. They can now go for a few months in a warmer time of year, and hopefully get all of the great footage they were hoping for and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

