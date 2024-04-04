The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Kim Coates on board!

In case you needed another reason to be hyped-up about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 at AMC, here it is. Not only are we getting more of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, but Kim Coates is coming on board as well!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing the Sons of Anarchy alum stop by for an appearance at some point this season. The site notes that this is a pretty significant role, so don’t think of this as a cameo or anything close to it.

Given what we’ve seen from Coates on the FX character over the years, it is easy to imagine him playing a guy here who has a certain history of violence and certainly zero problem mixing things up and causing some chaos. Seeing him do that could actually be a big part of what makes the new season fun! Also, just add to this the fact that Negan is going to be in a complicated situation when the new season starts, at least if he is pigeonholed into being a de-facto leader in New York City despite the fact that he doesn’t really want to return to his old ways.

Is there a chance that Maggie could help him? The two are not exactly the best of friends, but this is where we do see the story going, largely because you have to find a way to continue to have these characters around each other. Doing this is, effectively, a big part of what makes the world so complicated and interesting.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

