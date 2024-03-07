The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: March update

Are you ready to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over at AMC? We know that we are, though unfortunately, it does seem like we will be waiting a good while.

After all, consider the following here: The zombie spin-off has yet to start filming for its latest batch of episodes! While we would love to see it come back on the air soon, the reality remains that this is unlikely. Instead, we could be waiting until the start of next year to actually see it back, and that almost certainly rules out some sort of big premiere date announcement this month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

If there is any announcement that is going to be made this month, it will likely be tied to filming. All indications are that the cast and crew could be back to work in a handful of weeks, and it seems like much of production this time around will be in Massachusetts. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will certainly be back as Negan and Maggie, and it is our hope that a few other familiar faces from season 1 surface, as well.

Where is the story going to go?

Based on what we have seen so far, it appears as though the principal narrative could be around Negan being forced to return to some of his wicked ways in order to reluctantly lead New York City — will Maggie be able to help him? The two may never be the best of friends, but we do think that the first season allowed them to form a better understanding of each other. That is something that the writers can pay off even more in season 2, while also perhaps dropping some Easter eggs from the larger franchise at the same time.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







