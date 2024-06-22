The Bear season 3: Oliver Platt on return, balancing Chicago Med

We know that at some point on The Bear season 3, you are going to see Oliver Platt back as Cicero, a pretty important character in Carmy’s life. Not only is there a family connection here, but he is a huge investor behind the restaurant. If things fall apart, it means a lot of trouble for Jeremy Allen White’s character.

Even though you do not get to see Platt in every episode, it is always a treat when he turns up (that scene with the frozen banana in the season 2 finale was perfection) — and there may be more surprises on the way.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a new interview, Platt details some of what could be coming for the character moving forward:

“It’s so fun about the character in the way it’s written. It’s like you kind of never know what you’re going to get like, the kindly, but mildly twisted father figure or the frickin’ neighborhood dude who wants his money back? … What you see is not necessarily what you get.”

In case you are wondering how he continues to balance Cicero with being Dr. Charles on Chicago Med, the answer is simply that the two shows film so close to each other in Chicago. With that, jumping back and forth is easy so long as the schedules work out. Given that he is a regular on the medical drama, that does take precedence and The Bear has to work more around that.

Now, just remember that all of season 3 will be streaming on Hulu on June 27 — we hope that there’s going to be an opportunity for Carmy to pay his debt back, but it is hard to imagine it coming altogether easily. It also may not be a one-season story.

What do you most want to see from Oliver Platt moving into The Bear season 3?

