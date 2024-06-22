Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances that we get a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal at some point before the end of the summer? Is there a case to be made for it?

Obviously, there are so many different things that we can talk through and think about here, whether it be the interest in the project from FX or how busy the cast currently are … which certainly is a factor. Walton Goggins has been working on The White Lotus season 3, whereas Timothy Olyphant has a new version of Alien on the way. There is a lot of TV to be excited about, but all of this does complicate things schedule-wise … especially when Goggins also has more of Fallout coming before too long.

So what are the chances that we hear about more Justified this summer? There is a chance, though we’d say it is in the 30-40% range. We tend to think the value in figuring this out now is that FX and Disney can work to ensure that there’s a window for Olyphant and Goggins to come back and do this in whatever availability that they have. It could be after Walton shoots Fallout season 2, or before Timothy goes and shoots another potential season of Alien, which is meant to last for more than just one season.

Honestly, we’d love to see another eight episodes but if the run is shorter than that, it’s shorter than that. The thing that really needs to happen more than anything else is quite simple: Closure. We can’t have this franchise end with Walton busting out of prison! There has to be another showdown between him and Raylan, right? It is the perfect way to have closure here…

Do you think we’re going to be seeing a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal soon?

