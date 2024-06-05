Justified: City Primeval season 2: Walton Goggins’ optimism

The more that we hear about the chances of more Justified: City Primeval at FX (or at least the show under a different name), the more promising it feels. Sure, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing and yet, all suggestions right now indicate that it could … eventually. You have schedules to organize and the network needs to be interested … but they most likely are.

Want more confirmation on that very thing now? Well, why not hear a little bit more from Walton Goggins right away?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Speaking recently in a new interview with TV Insider, the Fallout star (who is also in The White Lotus season 3 coming up) made it abundantly clear that he wanted the show to continue in some shape or form:

“It’s just a matter of timing and whether or not FX wants to pick it up … I know that in their hearts they want to. So we’ll see.”

At present, the #1 thing to have optimism over is quite simple: The story of season 1 ended in such a way that nobody is going to be satisfied. How can you leave this show with the promise of a Boyd vs. Raylan showdown, and then not have it happen?

Also, it is worth noting that this is not a series that is angling for several more seasons on the air. It really just feels like there needs to be one more chapter of this story and from there, we can all collectively feel a sense of peace and that the entirety of the story has been told. Realistically, there is no real reason to keep this world going after Boyd is captured or taken out again.

Related – Read more regarding the renewal hopes for Justified: City Primeval at the moment

Do you want to see a Justified: City Primeval season 2 on FX at some point?

Go ahead and let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







