Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: June 2024 update

Now that June 2024 has arrived, what more can be said regarding a possible Justified: City Primeval season 2?

There are a few reasons to be having this particular discussion now. For starters, there is a certain value in these monthly check-ins. Beyond just that, it is also important to remember that it has been over ten months now since the last season premiered. You can easily argue that City Primeval was its own standalone story and if it comes back, it will be under a totally different name. All of that is fair to mention, but it also feels like a separate discussion for another time. The primary question here is simply one about whether or not the series could come back in some form.

Well, the first order of business here has to be that Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins have more time to even consider the future, as they both remain incredibly busy on other projects. They seem to have interest, but there’s a difference between that and having time. FX also needs to be intrigued to keep things going, and there needs to be the right story. It feels like Boyd being on the run is a perfect way to revisit these characters but even still, you have to make this stand out versus the events of the original series.

There is at least a chance some additional news will surface on the future of Justified this month, largely because at this point, FX has to have seen all the metrics they possibly need to see. Meanwhile, with Fallout renewed, they may be able to better coordinate now with Goggins as to when he will be available. For Olyphant, it may be a tad easier given that his other show in Alien is also one on FX.

They can’t end this franchise with Boyd on the run, right? A bold prediction to make here is that we’ll get one more chapter, but may have to wait until 2026 to see it. Now, let’s just wait and see if that comes to pass.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

