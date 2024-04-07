Justified: City Primeval season 2: Is Walton Goggins open?

Even though Justified: City Primeval was certainly set up to be a limited series, the ending absolutely left the door open for more. The question now is whether or not you can get the gang back together, and if FX is interested in telling at least one more chapter of this story.

So, what can we say at present? Well, that’s pretty simple: Nobody is saying no, and that’s enough to keep us hopeful for at least a little while.

While doing press for the upcoming Fallout premiering on Prime Video later this weekend, Goggins makes his thoughts on a season 2 pretty clear (via TVLine) with a “we’ll see if the story continues.” This is certainly something that is out of his control, or really even the producers’ control. They have to be told by other people if they are coming back, and then they can better figure out some of the future from there.

At the very least, we hope that some of this will be settled by the end of the year, but everyone involved with the original show is going to be busy for the near future. Goggins is currently working on the next season of The White Lotus, while Olyphant is busy shooting Alien — ironically, both of these shows are filming right now in Thailand, which has allowed for a chance for the two performers to reunite and spend some time together.

If we do magically get more of Justified, odds are we are looking at a show that would come out in either late 2025 or 2026 — and that’s if we are lucky. Everyone has to be available at the same time to shoot!

