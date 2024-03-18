Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we could hear about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal before we get to the end of March?

As we’ve noted in the past, if the Timothy Olyphant series comes back, it is likely to do so with a totally different subtitle as opposed to the City Primeval name. It is also likely to have a story that ties directly into that bonkers ending with Boyd Crowder getting out of prison. It still is crazy that the show devised that conclusion without knowing whether or not they would be back for more — and without even too many concrete ideas as to what the final showdown would look like!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

While it would undoubtedly be great to get more news on this before the end of the month, it does feel somewhat unlikely. There are only two more weeks before March wraps up, after all, and there has been almost zero chatter on the subject.

Here is where we personally think that things stand when it comes to the future of the franchise. It feels like just about everyone involved here wants there to be more of the show. However, at the same exact time there needs to be a story, FX needs to be interested, and the cast has to be available. Remember that both Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins have other projects that they’re working on right now in Alien and The White Lotus, which are ironically both filming in Thailand. What are the odds of that?

When you consider all of the variables, it is possible that there isn’t more news on the next chapter of the Justified franchise (and possibly the final one) until we get around to the summer. Even then, it really comes down to if there’s a sense of urgency from FX to make anything more happen.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news now on Justified: City Primeval, including other discussion on season 2 now

Do you want to see some news on a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal before the end of the month?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







