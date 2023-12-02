Justified: City Primeval season 2: Latest from show EP

Is there still a reasonable chance that we are going to see a Justified: City Primeval season 2 over at FX? After the ending to season 1 earlier this year, we absolutely understand the desire for more!

Just consider for a moment how the first batch of episodes concluded: Right when it seemed like Raylan was about to retire and opt for a quiet life, Boyd Crowder managed to escape from prison. It goes without saying, but of course there’s something that Raylan will have to say about that! This feels like the perfect last hurrah for the character to revisit one of his biggest foes, and now at a different time within his life.

While we do personally still think that more is going to be coming here within this world, it will still come down to what the folks at the network actually want. Speaking per Variety while at the A Night in the Writers’ Room panel event recently, here is what executive producer Michael Dinner had to say:

“It’s really up to FX and what their needs are … Tim [Olyphant] would like to do it, Walton [Goggins] would like to do it. If we have the opportunity to do one more rodeo, it’d be awesome.”

Because the first season was technically more of a limited series, it does mean that there is not necessarily any hurry to make more. The best advice we can offer here is to be patient, and that we will get more of this world whenever it makes sense. We obviously hope that it is sooner rather than later, largely due to the fact that there really shouldn’t be too much of a time jump between the recent finale and whatever is coming up next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

