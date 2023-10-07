Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: October hopes

Is there a chance that we could learn about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal at some point in October? There is a certainly a case for it! With that being said, though, you can also argue that a certain amount of patience may be required here.

First and foremost, though, let’s begin why noting that there is a good chance we could see the Timothy Olyphant series get an order for more episodes soon. The first season, by all accounts, seemed to generate great viewership. Also, there was a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale, and with the WGA strike now over, you can argue that FX can have larger conversations with the writers about the story.

So is there any reason why the renewal may not happen this month? Well, you could argue that it makes more sense to wait until after the SAG-AFTRA strike, especially when you consider the key players who would be involved in another chapter of the story. You may want some sort of conversation that they are fully on board and available, though we do tend to think that they would be.

Also, you can simply argue that there’s no need for an October announcement given that this is not a story that needs to be rushed. After all, even if we get a Justified: City Primeval season 2, it probably won’t be called that. It would come in under its own name and likely feel like its own standalone series.

Honestly, we don’t care at all what the show is called. Instead, the only thing we really want is a climactic showdown between Raylan and one of his most notable foes — and you could also argue that this could be a worthy last stand for this character overall.

Do you think we could learn more about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 this month?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

