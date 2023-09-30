Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal hopes: New consideration

Are we going to be getting some more news on Justified: City Primeval season 2 at some point in the near future? Well, there is another reason to want it!

So what is that? Well, let’s just go ahead and make the following clear: Nothing has still been confirmed! Yet, given the shocking (spoiler alert) return of one Boyd Crowder at the end of the season 1 finale, it makes sense to want a whole lot more. Why wouldn’t you want that, all things considered?

First things first, let’s go ahead and make it clear that with the WGA strike now over, the folks at FX can start to talk further with the creative team about what the future for the Timothy Olyphant series could be. While they’ve already come out and said that they didn’t create the Boyd cliffhanger simply to do another season, we 100% think that they’d love to do it and with that, there’s going to be some sort of movement in that direction in the months ahead.

The top priority at this point has to just be planning out what the show would look like — from there, though, they may need to wait until the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike to officially order it. After all, we imagine that making sure Walton Goggins is available will be a huge part of the puzzle! You can’t just have this guy around for just two or three episodes. At this point, it is clear that he’s the reason Raylan can’t retire right away and you really need to pay that off.

Hopefully, we’ll at least hear about a season 2 (even under another name) by the start of next year — with that, perhaps more will come our way by 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

