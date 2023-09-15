Justified: City Primeval season 2: Will renewal come this fall?

At some point this fall, are we going to have a chance to learn about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal at FX? Let’s just go ahead and make it clear that we want it — it’s hard not to! We are talking here about a fantastic show that had one of the best cliffhanger endings possible.

Let’s just put it this way (and season 1 finale spoilers ahead) — we all hoped that Boyd Crowder would be back in the closing minutes. Still, there is a difference between hoping for it and then actually seeing Walton Goggins back in the flesh.

In addressing a season 2 for a moment, the first thing we really should note here is that technically, future episodes probably would not be titled Justified: City Primeval. Given that Detroit is now largely out of the picture, we do tend to think that we will get a different subtitle. Also, we wouldn’t be surprised if the next batch of episodes are the final ones in the Raylan story. After Boyd’s escape, where else do you go? We already know that Timothy Olyphant’s character wants to retire.

For now, our feeling is that the chances of a season 2 renewal this fall are likely dependent on the WGA strike ending, otherwise known as the actors getting a fair deal. This feels like an instance where FX and the creative team may need to talk through a future chapter for Raylan before a renewal is announced; if a renewal does happen this fall, it probably won’t be until November or early December. This is going to take some time, even if we are cautiously optimistic right now that everyone involved is going to want more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

