Justified: City Primeval season 2: Will Ava Crowder return?

Now that we know that Boyd is back out in the world, is there a chance that we see Ava Crowder in a potential Justified: City Primeval season 2?

The first thing to remind you of here is quite simple: Technically, there is still no official renewal as of yet from the folks at FX. Are we going to get one in the near future? Probably not due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but we would not be too concerned at present. There is still a good bit of time for all of this to be figured out. This is hopefully a matter of when the show comes back more so than if.

Now with all of this said, one of the main priorities entering another season is making sure Walton Goggins is available as Boyd. Beyond that, let’s get to the title of this article: Could Joelle Carter return as Ava? We do think there’s at least a chance.

Remember this first and foremost: Ava is still out there. Not only that, but she has a son that she never wants Boyd to know about! Raylan helped her fake her own death, but is this going to protect her with that character back out there?

While we don’t necessarily think that Ava has to be a part of every single episode of Justified: City Primeval season 2 (or whatever it ends up being called), it does feel important that we see her again at this point. After all, if you are going to do a story that has Boyd Crowder at the center of it, why wouldn’t you also find a way to bring back Ava? There are other characters from the original show who could 100% return, but it does feel like this is one of the most important ones without a doubt.

Do you want to see Ava Crowder turn up at some point on Justified: City Primeval season 2?

