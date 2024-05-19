Saturday Night Live: Scooby-Doo sketch takes macabre twist

The moment that we saw a Scooby-Doo sketch on tonight’s Saturday Night Live sketch, we knew things would get weird.

So just how weird are we talking? Well, let’s just say that at first, it felt like a standard episode of the classic … but that’s before Fred tried to rip a guy’s face off after originally ripping off his mask. From there, we saw Shaggy lose an arm, Velma lose her head, and Fred ultimately shoot a cop before Scooby pulled out a gun and took him out. This was shocking for shocking’s sake but still, it was worth a lot of laughs. It was honestly better than any of the shock comedy during those live-action movies, or the Max animated show Velma that barely feels anything like the classic cartoon at all.

Oh, and if you are a fan of Sabrina Carpenter, the musical guest for the episode actually played Daphne in the sketch. Given her experience doing comedy on Girl Meets World, we did anticipate that we would see her turn up at some point in the episode — and she was legitimately funny here!

Honestly, this sketch almost felt like a sequel to “Farewell Mr. Bunting,” another graphically violent sketch that we saw years ago in the finale. We tend to imagine that it may also be the most expensive sketch they’ve done in a long time due to how they had to animate Scooby for it.

Beyond just SNL…

We oddly think that in an odd way, this does serve as a good reminder that someone needs to figure out something more to do with the Scooby gang in this current generation. It doesn’t have to be this violent, but can you bridge the gap between something like this and the G-rated stuff that you see in the cartoon? We do still think that there has to be a way to make that happen. (Netflix is working on something.)

What did you think about the Scooby-Doo sketch on the Saturday Night Live finale?

