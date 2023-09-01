Justified: City Primeval season 2: If renewed, ideal premiere date

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is no Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal over at FX. However, can we still talk about when it could potentially be back? We do think there are at least a few different ideas to explore here.

First and foremost, we do not think the idea with the end of this show was ever to start shooting a sequel immediately. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting several months to get an announcement for more. This will likely be protracted further because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but a certain element may have been there regardless. At the end of the day, though, we don’t think that the network is going to bring the series back unless they have a clear idea as to what it will look like with Boyd back out in the world.

For now, we tend to think that spring 2025 is the absolute earliest we could see a season 2 — which probably would not even be called season 2. Given that it would not be presumably set in Detroit or feature a not of the same characters, we tend to think instead that we’d have a different sort of subtitle tacked on in the end. A part of this, of course, will be tied to the schedules of Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins, who are both working on a wide array of other things. Trying to get the months required to work on a show like this is no easy feat, and we tend to think that after that cliffhanger, the producers can’t shy away from Boyd at all moving forward.

After all, think about it this way: Crowder may be the only thing that would cause Raylan to un-retire and get back out there. It did seem like he was legitimately interested, after all, in moving forward … getting back out there would need to be something he feels he has to do. Also, something he does not think that anyone else is really that capable of doing.

