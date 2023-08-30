Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: EP on Boyd Crowder return

We recognize fully that there are many things to discuss following the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale, but isn’t Boyd Crowder at the top of the list? Doesn’t he have to be? Seeing that character bust out of prison was nothing short of thrilling, and we do 100% think that it sets the stage for some pretty incredible stuff down the road.

Of course, that is provided that there is something more down the road. We don’t think that we’re going to get a Justified: City Primeval season 2 per se, and it could be a different sort of limited series. Yet, it does feel like there’s something good that could be coming for Walton Goggins’ character as Raylan tries to track him down … but the funny thing is that at the time of the finale being filmed, the producers weren’t thinking that far ahead.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Michael Dinner notes that when it came to staging Boyd’s return, everyone was living in the moment:

We all feel like we stuck the landing with him some years ago. And next to Margo Martindale, Walton Goggins is about the busiest actor in Hollywood, one thing after another. We went to Walton and we said, we’re not asking you to commit for the whole thing, but would you have any interest? We described what we were thinking and he said, that might be kind of fun. He was really busy at the time doing a Jonathan Nolan thing. So we would’ve had to fit it in to a really small window. We wrote the pages while we were writing the pilot. And he read the pages and flipped out and said, well, this would be a ball. And I’m not kidding when I say there was no intention in our part of, well, this could set up a future. But the fact is, I guess if everybody has a good time, we could do more of this. We could. So that’s how it all started. And then, yeah, we had the short window with him, and it almost blew apart because about two weeks before, we were supposed to shoot this in Chicago, and we got a call from the state of Illinois and from the Chicago Film Commission. And they said, well, because of [the health crisis] and being understaffed, you can’t shoot in any prison in the state of Illinois, and we’re supposed to start shooting in a week and a half, what do you do? You’re not going to build sets.

The producers were able to find another way to make things happen and, at this point, the rest is history. Boyd is now out there and honestly, we think that you have to pay this off — even if Walton is busy and it’s going to take some time to make it happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

