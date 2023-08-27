Justified: City Primeval season 2: Where renewal stands at FX

As so many out there are aware, Tuesday night is going to mark the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale over on FX. Is this going to give you a certain element of closure? All signs seem to suggest so!

From the very start, FX was promoting the Timothy Olyphant series as though it was a limited series and to some extent, we have to take that seriously. However, at the same time there is no guarantee that things stay that way. There is a legitimate chance that the network will eventually order more episodes, but what that looks like, let alone what they actually call it, remain to be seen.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that more than likely, the network is not going to make anything 100% official until we end up making it to the end of the WGA strike. There is no real way to otherwise reveal what the future of the franchise looks like! The only way that they could announce something at this point is if an idea was 100% finalized prior to the strike at the start of May and if they did that, they’ve done a really good job at keeping all of it under wraps.

Now, as for what it could look like, we don’t think it will be called Justified: City Primeval. Instead, we tend to think that it will be another separate “limited series” with a different title at the end of the day. That could also mean a totally different cast of characters beyond Olyphant. Could there be some other familiar faces? That remains to be seen, and we obviously think that in some form, Willa is going to be in play. Heck, there is a good chance that she shows back up in the finale.

We do want more of the franchise but for now, let’s just hope that the season 1 finale fires on all cylinders.

