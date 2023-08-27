Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8: The finale run time!

As so many of you know already, Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 is going to be when everything hits the fan. This is the big, emotional finale and from start to finish, there is a lot of drama to be had here with Raylan and Clement.

Oh, and of course there is potential for at least a few surprises down the road. Some people involved in the series have noted already that there is a chance that they could do something more later on down the road. While nothing is of course guaranteed, shouldn’t we at least be considering that possibility? We tend to think so!

Now, let’s get for a moment to the run time for the big episode titled “The Answer.” After all, with this being the final chapter of Justified: City Primeval, you would probably anticipate the overall story lasting a little bit longer than your standard installment of TV.

So, is that really the case? Well, yes and no. FX’s official guide has the episode going for around 63 minutes, commercials included; technically, that is longer than your standard hour of TV. However, at the same exact time that’s not exactly akin to what we’ve seen with extended finales for some other shows.

At the end of the day, though, we recognize 100% that it’s more about what you do with the time given as opposed to just the time given alone. We are confident that this will be a pretty electric finale, though we wish that this season had at least one or two more episodes so that the entire supporting cast could be fleshed out a little bit more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

