Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: What is Sandy’s future?

As we prepare to see the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale on FX sooner rather than later, why not discuss Sandy’s future? After all, you can make the argument that it is largely done at this point. She was at the airport at the end of episode 7 and when the dust finally settled, she wanted nothing more than to be out of Detroit.

Also, it is worth worth noting here that as a character, Sandy wanted to leave the city for weeks. Clement Mansell was the one holding her back and now, she had a chance to move beyond this and towards a better future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Well, is she really going to have that opportunity? Nothing can be said with 100% certainty at this particular moment in time. However, in a new interview with Country Living, Adelaide Clemens (who plays the character) had the following to say about her arc:

“I think Sandy is a good person, and I don’t think she wants anyone to die, which is why—this line was ad-libbed on the day—when Clement is about to crush Skender’s leg, she says, ‘Babe, why don’t you just punch him in the face.’ She’s a best-case scenario type of person. She’s hoping for the best in every single one of these criminal ventures.

“I hope that she does [turn her life around], and perhaps the terror and the fear that she’s been living in this relationship with Mansell might be enough to keep her that way. I think it’s challenging for people who are attracted to dangerous personalities stay out of trouble, but I hope for the best.”

Ultimately, we’ll have to see if everything is truly done with Sandy, but we feel like it is. After all, there are so many other things for the finale of City Primeval to deal with, with one of the biggest ones being how Raylan and Clement are going to be free of the mob, where both of them currently reside at the time of this writing.

Related – Get some more news now on Justified: City Primeval, including more on what lies ahead

Do you think that Sandy’s story is over on Justified: City Primeval?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







