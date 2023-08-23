Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 (finale): How will it end?

Next week on FX you are going to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 — the all important finale! There is some epic stuff ahead, so are you ready to see all of it?

Well, what’s at the center of this upcoming episode? Well, we know already that things are kicking off in a pretty strange spot. Rayland and Clement have been captured by the Albanian mob and all of a sudden, we are in a situation where these two may have to work together in order to survive. Can they really do that, though? That is a totally different question.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead (watch here), you are going to see arguably the most action-packed story that we’ve had a chance to see so far. There is going to be a lot of danger ahead! Also, we do think that if the two of them get out of this situation, there is still a chance that the two try and kill each other.

Will there by any other surprises?

The promo doesn’t give that away, but we certainly do =expect that we’re going to at least have one or two jaw-dropping moments. Maybe we will get a chance at some point to see Raylan back in his old stomping grounds; or, maybe there is going to be a chance to see a character or two from the original show.

We know that technically, there has been no renewal for more of this franchise, and there may not be any quick decision after the fact. Remember that we’re still in the midst of a strike! Yet, we are still hoping that we will get to the other side at some point, provided the writers and actors get what they deserve.

What do you most want to see over the course of the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

