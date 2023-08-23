Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 (finale): Who will die?

Next week on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8, you’re going to have a chance to see the big finale. So what are you going to see here? Well, think in terms of a life-or-death battle for Raylan Givens and Clement Mansell.

Right when you thought that things were set for a one-on-one battle with these two characters, the Albanian mob returned and created a whole mess of things. Are these two going to have to work together? Or, are we going to be seeing a situation here where Raylan has to free himself from this situation and take down Clement? All of a sudden, there is a little more uncertainty than there ever was before.

To get a few more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Raylan and Carolyn cross the line; Raylan attempts to make it out of Detroit alive.

Will there be any other surprises?

Well, when it comes to a cliffhanger, that’s a tricky thing for the powers-that-be over at the network to balance. After all, just think about it this way: If you are the producers for this show, you want to offer up some sort of proper closure to Raylan’s time in Detroit. Maybe you see him leave town, and maybe his daughter Willa returns in some way.

With all of this in mind, we do think that there is also some merit to putting something more together for down the road? We do get the sense that Timothy Olyphant would be game to do something more, even if there is no guarantee that this will be happening within the relatively near future.

Is there anything that most want to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 over on FX?

