Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7: Maureen Downey twist

We had a feeling entering Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 that we would learn something about Maureen Downey. After all, it looked like she was compromised and in that book based on Clement’s “arrest” in episode 6.

Well, let’s just say that tonight, episode 7 cleared everything up … at least in terms of where Maureen’s loyalties truly lie. The moment it became clear that she was trying to set up someone else for the judge’s death, Raylan knew exactly what was going on — and that’s where that feeling of hopelessness started to settle in a little bit. Rather than accepting his help any further, Downey made it clear that he could just skedaddle back home and they didn’t need his help anymore.

Ultimately, isn’t there a reason why Raylan took matters more into his own hands with Sandy, and also with meeting Mansell at that hotel? He realized that he couldn’t rely on anyone to stop him other than himself, and were left with what was almost a reasonably modern version of the shootout at the OK Corral. The big difference was that he didn’t actually get a chance to take part in it in the way that he wanted, due mostly to the Albanian mob turning up.

Right when you thought that storyline was over from earlier this season, it has found a way to resurface once more. Then again, was anyone really wanting it to resurface? For us personally, we just wanted to focus more on what was going on with Raylan and Clement, otherwise known as the true stars of this show.

What did you think about the overall events of Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 on FX?

Did you see the Maureen Downey twist coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more through the end of the season.

