Saturday Night Live: Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Espresso’

Sabrina Carpenter was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend (a.k.a. the finale), so what did she choose to perform?

Well, in what may be the least-surprising news out there, the pop star kicked off her run on the show tonight with “Espresso,” the brand-new single that she released a number of days ago. This was a fun, fast-paced number with a bar theme and understandably so. However, at the same time there wasn’t anything that felt unnecessary or over-the-top. There wasn’t a ton of dancers on stage or anything that took away from Carpenter at the center of it.

This SNL performance absolutely does cap off a really busy past year or so for Sabrina, especially since she’s been on tour with Taylor Swift for such a long time. We still remember her from Girl Meets World years ago — really, she’s one of many pop stars these days with Disney Channel roots. She’s come a long way since then, and the opening performance was fun! Also, the song was catchy.

As for the second performance tonight, Sabrina took on “Feather,” a song that has been out a little while longer and certainly has a mainstream following. She did some clever stuff in here! After all, she got meta with some of the lyrics, and we do appreciate when there is a chance to play around a little bit more on the show as opposed to any other venue out there.

Beyond just performing tonight, Carpenter also did appear in one of the sketches early on in the show as Daphne. It was a pre-taped Scooby-Doo piece that was decidedly violent and over-the-top, and that was probably why everyone involved wanted to do it.

(Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprise if Sabrina hosted herself down the road.)

Related – Be sure to get our take on the finale cold open, which included a reference to Hannibal Lecter

What did you think about Sabrina Carpenter’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







