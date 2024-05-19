Saturday Night Live finale cold open: Trump & Hannibal Lecter?

Given that tonight was the final Saturday Night Live of the season, we anticipated that there would be the biggest cold open in a while.

So, what did we get? Well, in a lot of ways, this was a cold open that we expected to see a good while ago — James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, standing outside amidst the ongoing trial. If you’ve seen this impression over the years, then you basically knew what to expect here. There were a few funny moments in here, but it was all pretty routine. Honestly, it was fair to expect something a little bit more substantial given that this was the last episode of the season.

As for cameos, Devin Walker turned up as Tim Scott, Heidi Gardner played Kristi Noem, and then finally … Hannibal Lecter? Well, he is someone who he cannot “stop talking about at the rallies.” This was a brief little tour of possible Vice-Presidential campaigns. The Hannibal part was arguably the best, but he was carted away almost as soon as he appeared.

Honestly, we imagine that the show felt like they had to do this cold open at this point, mostly because they are going to be missing the remainder of the trial in New York and won’t be around to comment on a number of other things. They’ve basically decided to get their last bit of commentary on it now and that’s fine.

Of course, we imagine that when the show does come back this fall with its premiere, there’s a chance we will see Trump again … and then also Joe Biden. Recently, we had a chance to see Mikey Day play the President, but there have been SO many other people who have taken on that part over the years.

What did you think about the final Saturday Night Live cold open for season 49?

