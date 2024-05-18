Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere date hopes at NBC

With tonight serving as the Saturday Night Live season 49 finale, what better time than the present to look more to season 50?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is that NBC has already confirmed that there will be another chapter of the comedy show, with the plan being to also stage a huge anniversary special next year. Given how rare it is for any sort of TV show to make it half a decade, this deserves trumpets, fanfare, and just about everything else. We hope that with this special, you are going to have a chance to see just about every major cast member in existence come back. Given that Eddie Murphy already returned to host, anything feels possible.

So when will Saturday Night Live season 50 proper actually come back? Think late September or October. There’s no indication yet as to who the premiere host will be, but we honestly wouldn’t mind if the entire season is just a series of repeat hosts or former cast members to help stamp the show’s legacy home further. Think in terms of people like Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, the aforementioned Murphy, Adam Sandler, and others. You don’t have to be an alum to be a great host, but we want to see people who have an established history here.

Given that this is an election year, we already know that SNL ratings are going to be a little bit higher than usual. Add to this the milestone anniversary, and it does seem like we’re moving towards an era where the attention will be around the show more than it’s been in years. We do think it deserves that, given the fact that very few other shows have changed the history of television quite like this one.

Of course, we will have more updates over the summer, so stay tuned!

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live season 50?

When do you think that the show is going to return for more? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

