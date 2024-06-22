Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio reflects, EP speaks out

With the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 arriving on Netflix sooner rather than later, why not take a look ahead … and also a look back?

In a new post on Twitter, series star Ralph Macchio marked the 40-year anniversary of the landmark The Karate Kid, while also noting that there is both a new movie on the way alongside the final season of Cobra Kai, which recently wrapped filming. We imagine that Daniel LaRusso’s story here could prove rather powerful, mostly as he has found himself more in touch with his roots and hopefully, will depart with a sense of greater peace.

Of course, we also do think that there are going to be more challenges ahead — how can there not be given that John Kreese is still out there?

For those who have not heard, the final season of the karate comedy is coming on July 18 with five episodes. After that, the second batch of five will premiere later this year with the final five arriving in 2025. In a post of his own, executive producer Jon Hurwitz indicated that from the start, this release plan was known and thanks to that, there will be natural points in which the story breaks up:

My advice is to stop thinking of Season 6 as one final season and instead view it as 3 distinct mini seasons. Each batch was written knowing the release plan, so the experience was designed to be enjoyed in 5 episode chunks. Waiting for all 15 episodes to come out will not enhance your viewing experience.

While Cobra Kai is definitely one of those shows we’d watch forever, it also does feel like one that it’s good will have a proper ending. Also, who knows? There is always a chance for spin-offs and something more down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

