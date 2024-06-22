Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to hear about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

Over the past year, we certainly think it’s become all the more clear that this is one of the most-anticipated series out there. It also just so happens to have several enormous stars at this point — Zendaya was one before the HBO series premiered, but you’ve now got Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, as well. Getting them all back together will be a huge feat for the network and executive producer Sam Levinson, but it does still seem like there’s a push to make this happen.

So what are we going to learn about this summer? Let’s start by ruling out a possible premiere date, as there is almost a zero-percent change that this will be announced anytime soon. Because this show is such a process, it will not be around until at least the end of next year or perhaps even later. To us, the best-case scenario for now is simply that we hear about some filming dates over the course of the next few months. Production could start either at the end of this year or early 2025, as Levinson is working on the story.

If we are to get anything more than that before the summer ends, we’d honestly consider it to be somewhat of a miracle. There’s no reason to have hope for anything more when HBO already issued a statement noting that the cast have been freed up to work on some other things now.

One thing we do feel fairly confident about is that if Euphoria does come back, season 3 will probably be the end. It just feels hard to guarantee this cast will continue to be available.

What do you most want to see from Euphoria season 3, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

