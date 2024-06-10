Euphoria season 3: New filming, possible premiere date updates

Is there still a chance that Euphoria season 3 actually does kick off production this year? Well, here’s a slight glimmer of hope.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Sam Levinson – HBO series is still hoping to start filming close to the end of the year, refuting the idea that we will for sure be stuck waiting until 2025 to see the cast and crew back. This news comes alongside the reveal that Eric Dane has been cast in the new Jensen Ackles – Prime Video series Countdown, which comes from former Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas. The schedules should work out in a way that Dane (who has previously starred in The Last Ship and Grey’s Anatomy) can balance out both projects without a problem.

Scheduling could be the real challenge for Euphoria season 3 in general, mostly because Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and a number of other cast members have a wide array of opportunities that they have taken on away from the show. The priority for now is just making sure that the story is ready, as that certainly has been a challenge in its own right. Levinson likely also feels a great deal of pressure to nail this, given the mostly negative reviews that came out of his last HBO project in The Idol.

If filming for the third season can get underway by the end of the year, there is at least a chance that the show comes out before the end of 2025. If that doesn’t happen, let’s just say that it could be 2026 … if the show comes back at all. We know that there are a lot of concerns out there about that, but for now, it feels like everyone is doing their best to make another batch of episodes happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

