Euphoria season 3: Eric Dane on the state of filming

The third season of Euphoria is much anticipated; however, there’s also no guarantee that it is actually going to happen.

After all, just consider the current state of things behind the scenes! Last we heard, Sam Levinson was going somewhat back to the drawing board in order to work on the story. Meanwhile, the cast was released to work on some other projects for at least the relatively near future.

In a new interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna, cast member Eric Dane indicated that it probably will be next year when the cast presumably gets into production again:

“We pushed off of 2024, so we’re looking at 2025. I’m optimistic that it’s going to come back. There’s a real appetite for that show out there, and it’s just too good to let go of.”

Is there a good chance that season 3 ends up being the final one? Let’s just say that there’s a good chance of that. Given how busy the cast is, it’s really difficult to imagine that there is going to be room in their schedules forever. Also, shows in general are running for a smaller and smaller amount of time. We also would not be shocked in the event that the next season is only around six episodes, since it would take a far smaller amount of time to film.

No matter what…

We do really think that Rue and a lot of these characters deserve an ending. There is no guarantee of a happy ending, but an ending nonetheless is important. There’s a chance that this third season (final season or not) will probably not premiere until at least late 2025 or early 2026.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

