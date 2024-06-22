The Orville season 4: Is there still hope for a renewal?

We don’t want to sound exclusively like a broken record here, but it has been a long wait to get news on The Orville season 4. Over two years have passed already since the premiere of season 3 on Hulu, and by the time another season could hypothetically premiere, it would be summer 2025 or, more than likely, even longer. This is a series that takes a long time to shoot and then edit, even if it is certainly worth the wait.

So here we are, in the summer of 2024, still wondering if another season is possible — even though it’s been months since we’ve heard a comment from Hulu executives on it.

The good news for now is actually quite simple: There is still hope. Just a week ago, frequent director Jon Cassar tweeted a reference to the show, joking about “how great it would be to work on season 4” through the lens of some baked goods wrapped in tinfoil. (It just so happens that the end product looked somewhat like a certain spaceship.) That comment was retweeted by Seth MacFarlane himself, and over the past couple of months we have heard actors still express interest in keeping it going. This is such a uniquely ambitious show, so why not continue to hold out hope for something more?

Obviously, the path towards more of The Orville has been hampered by a few assorted factors, whether it be the industry strikes of last year or drastically changes to both Hulu and the streaming economy. It is an expensive show and finding the money for it is no easy feat. Still, that hope remains and if Hulu really wanted to kick the series to the curb, they would have done it already. Through this incredibly long wait, that is one of those things that we do cling to the most.

