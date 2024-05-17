The Orville season 4: Why no renewal news at upfronts?

When it comes to The Orville season 4, it feels fair to wonder all sorts of questions at present — and also wonder if Hulu just blew an opportunity.

Think about it like this for a moment — a matter of days ago, the streaming service was present for their annual upfront presentation. This was a great chance for them to highlight a lot of their programming, alongside that of ABC, which is also a part of the Disney umbrella. Given that there was some big news announced there about a few shows, you could’ve argued easily that there was room for something more for the Seth MacFarlane space epic.

Why didn’t it happen? Well, the short answer is that there was not any news to share. However, at the same time we should reiterate that Hulu has never canceled the series and throughout the year, both MacFarlane and the cast have expressed varying degrees of hope.

The Orville last aired back in the summer of 2022 and just like season 3 was pushed back due to a lot of outside factors (including a move and a global health crisis), season 4 already has had to contend with a major economic shift in the industry plus two major strikes in 2023. MacFarlane has another show in Ted that he is deeply involved with as a writer-director, and that keeps him busy, as well. (He does still voice characters on Family Guy, but is not as involved day-to-day on the animated comedy.)

Until we hear otherwise, we do tend to believe that talks remain ongoing — there have been rumors over the past couple of months that The Orville could be coming back. Yet, rumors are just that until someone ends up issuing a green light.

What do you most want to see moving into a potential The Orville season 4, provided it happens over at Hulu?

