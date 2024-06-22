House of the Dragon season 2: Cast joke about Daeron mystery

Where is Daeron Targaryen on House of the Dragon season 2? Heck, where was this character back in season 1?

The first thing that we should state here is that seemingly, Alicent and Viserys’ fourth child (a son) does exist within the world of the HBO show. George R.R. Martin, who is also an executive producer here, confirmed as much in a blog post during season 1: “… YES, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter, their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

For those out there who have read Fire & Blood already, you may be aware that Daeron does may a role at some point in the story. With that, it is fair to wonder about this character’s whereabouts … but it may still be a while before he turns up.

In a recent video over at Wired, a number of the show’s cast members admitted in jest that they have no idea where the lost son of Alicent and Viserys is at the moment. Could they be playing coy? Sure, but we will have to wait and see on that. (This video also features a number of other funny moments as the entire gang takes on questions often Googled about the show, so it is well-worth watching.)

Now, it is worth noting that Daeron is not the only “missing” child within the world of House of the Dragon at the moment. After all, remember here that Aegon and Helaena have another son in the books in Maelor who was actively involved in the Blood and Cheese incident. That character has yet to be introduced in the show, mostly due to timing purposes. There is still a chance that Maelor is introduced down the road, but time will tell in regards to that.

Related – See a new video featuring Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy!

Do you think that we are going to see Daeron at some point in House of the Dragon season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates about the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







