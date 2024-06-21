House of the Dragon season 2: Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy Q&A

If there is a House of the Dragon video featuring Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, rest assured of one thing: We’re going to watch. The two have an absolutely delightful rapport, and there is a reason why a video discussing featuring them went viral last year.

Of course, these sort of moments cannot be forced, and we like that HBO isn’t trying to generate one out of nothing this year — instead, they are just putting the two performers in some videos together and let the conversation flow with a few fun little prompts. Take, what we have today as the two try and figure out how well they know each other.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Cooke and D’Arcy try to answer questions about each other, whether it be Emma’s coffee / tea preferences, a skill Olivia had to learn for a role, astrological signs, and a whole lot more. The two clearly have a great bond, but we also know this season was challenging for them. Why? Well, they actually weren’t able to work together all that much! They are on different sides and within that, they may only come back around each other in the event of certain confrontations.

One thing that we do appreciate here is that in the end, not all love is necessarily lost here. Alicent did privately mourn the death of Luke within the season 2 premiere, and Rhaenyra never signed off on doing what it was Daemon did with Blood and Cheese. You see some of that in the preview for what is ahead so who knows? There may still be a path forward for these characters … even if it does feel rather hard at times to see it.

