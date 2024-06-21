The Gilded Age season 3 filming: When does it begin?

When does filming begin for The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO? If you are wondering, know this: You are far from alone! The hit series has a dedicated audience, and so many of them want it back as soon as possible.

Alas, the reality is that we are going to be waiting a little while to see it back, given that production has to begin. If there is a silver lining to report on, it is this: The cameras will start rolling at some point next month!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, hairstyling head Sean Flanigan could not say all that much about the story, but did at least give us a sense of when production kicks off:

I can’t say anything! We’re prepping now actually, and we start filming July 8.

Of course, we imagine that production will then take at least the remainder of the year if not longer, and we will see George, Bertha, and all of the other characters back next year. Because of the intricate sets and costumes, it feels like patience is always going to be best for a show like this and there is no real reason to rush anything along.

One of the burning questions we have

Will HBO continue to air the show on Sunday nights, like we saw in season 2? It felt like it got that primo timeslot in part because of the industry strikes last year, so we don’t want to express confidence that it will be there again — even though it would certainly be helpful as a way to build up buzz. After all, isn’t there still untapped potential here? Consider how popular Julian Fellowes’ previous hit show in Downton Abbey was when it aired for so many years.

