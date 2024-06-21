Pretty Little Liars season 3: EP on renewal hopes at Max

Following the conclusion of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the producers clearly want a season 3 at Max. As for whether or not that actually happens, let’s just say it is a great unknown. How can it not be? There are so many factors at play, whether it be viewership, budget, or also what content the streaming service wants to make moving forward. They have canceled a lot of stuff since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, so no show is safe — basically, it’s similar to how no character in this world is theoretically safe, either.

So what do the producers know about the future at this point? Let’s just say that they don’t exactly have a lot more information than all of us. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was optimistic about the future, but also still cautious:

Listen, you know what we know. We love the show. We think we’re just getting started. We’re so hopeful for a season 3. I think in our minds, the same way that in season 1 Imogen was the final girl at the end, the way that Tabby was the final girl at the end of season 2 — our dream scenario would be that the show runs five seasons so that each of the PLLs gets one last episode where they’re the ultimate, final, final girl. So we’re very hopeful and have had a lot of conversations. So we’re ready, but living in the moment.

One of the most important things that we’re hoping for at the moment is simply that Max gives the show another month or so before making a decision, that way they can see a buildup of numbers. From there, hopefully they are then able to kickstart production soon. If there is a way to shorten the time between seasons, that could be helpful in the long-term.

