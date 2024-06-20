Pretty Little Liars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the end of season 2 today over at Max, is there a chance that we will see a Pretty Little Liars season 3 happen? Of course, it feels like it is under consideration, and the writers certainly concluded season 2 in a way where the door is open for more.

For the time being, though, we should go ahead and say that nothing has been decided — not only that, but it could be a while before anything is! We do tend to think that the Warner Bros. Discovery owned streaming service is going to be super-choosy with what they tend to bring back, mostly because that’s how they have been over the past two years. Even though there is more story to tell, this is not a franchise that has shown itself to have a lot of staying power beyond the original series. Remember that both Ravenswood and The Perfectionists had extremely short runs, and there is a chance that season 2 could be the end of things here. The long wait between seasons here almost certainly hurt the show, but that was partially out of everyone’s control.

Now, in the event that Pretty Little Liars does come back for more, odds are it will have a different subtitle, but maintain a lot of the same people we have seen throughout this season. For us personally, we actually think it is the perfect time to merge the series more with the original PLL and incorporate some more characters who viewers knew and loved from that show. After all, what is the downside at this point if certain people are available?

If nostalgia is the selling point for the Max series, it just makes a lot of sense to lean further into it. Otherwise, you run the risk of there just not being as big of an overall audience.

