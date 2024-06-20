Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale: Who were in the masks?

Coming out of the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale today on Max, it makes sense to have all sorts of questions. Take, for starters, whether or not they had to kill Dr. Sullivan given her ties to the original show. Sure, there was also Bloody Rose getting unmasked, but was that too much of a surprise?

Of course, every show like this does need some sort of crazy cliffhanger and here, that existed mostly in the form of those masked girls — but were they really there? Or, was that just Tabby pondering over a movie idea? Could it be both? There is a chance that this show gets super-weird and we have to prepare for that.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did his best to describe what that ending was, and what it could mean as the show moves forward:

“As we were breaking Season 2, we were hopeful about getting a Season 3, so we wanted to lay in little bread crumbs … We needed a great horror tag, and we thought, ‘Oh, maybe there’s an offshoot of Spooky Spaghetti — a splinter group of teens who become obsessed with the girls and want to become some sort of like evil doppelgängers of the girls. We referenced Jordan Peele movies throughout this season, and we loved the doppelgängers in Us.”

It remains to be seen if a Pretty Little Liars season 3 happens at Max but if it does, it will likely have its own unique subtitle and be a little different from what we’ve had a chance to see so far. After all, this is a show that can reinvent itself a million times over without fail! We just hope that it does remain somewhat grounded on the characters, mostly because there is a case to be made here that sometimes, a series like this can be a little bit too complicated for its own good … and we’re not sure that anyone really wants that.

What did you think about the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







