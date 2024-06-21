Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

With us now into the summer of 2024, is there more than we can say about Virgin River season 6? Last year, a premiere date was confirmed during the summer — is the same thing possible here?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying that the answer is a little complicated. In theory, there is at least a chance that such a date could be revealed given that production on season 6 has already wrapped. In practice, however, is a totally different story.

After all, it is important to remember that even though Virgin River filming is done, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order for it to be ready to air all over the world. Even though this show does not take as long to edit or put together as some other series that are out there, that only speeds things up so much.

It feels like it could be possible that it comes out at the end of the year, but Netflix may already have a schedule set for November / December and they like to space out a lot of their shows. With this, why not point a little bit more towards January or February of next year? Valentine’s Day actually feels like a perfect little window here, especially when you consider how this show is overtly romantic and the powers-that-be will want to lean into that.

Also, wouldn’t a February 14 launch be perfect given the possibility of a Mel – Jack wedding? That sounds wonderful, but this is where we remind you that as of right now, nothing is confirmed when it comes to that happening. Sure, it may take place someday, but this series is pretty notorious for taking their time to deliver on a lot of different twists…

