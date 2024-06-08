Virgin River season 7: Is an early renewal possible now?

Sure, we recognize that filming for Virgin River season 6 just wrapped this past week and yet, here we are discussing season 7.

Is it too early to be talking about that? You can make a clear argument for it but, at the same time, there is a logical reason to be having these discussions.

After all, you should remember that at this point in 2023, a season 6 had already been ordered, and that was before season 5 premiered! There is a clear precedence for this, especially since an early renewal also means that you give the writers time to prepare for the future and set in production dates. In the end, the timing of a renewal could depend heavily on when the show would be returning to the set in Vancouver. If they want to go back to filming in the late summer / fall, they need a season 7 order — and soon.

Regardless of if we get a renewal this month or even at the end of the year, just remember that this is almost certainly a foregone conclusion and for right now, it is really hard to see things any other way. After all, this remains an incredibly popular series, to the point that Netflix just put out a mobile-game that lets you be your own character within this world. That’s the sort of thing that does really make you think that they are invested in this world for at least another season or two — especially since there is also a prequel in development at the moment.

Of course, the producers could increase the demand

It’s pretty easy to do that — just note that there is a cliffhanger coming at the end of season 6! This show does know a thing or two about getting people hyped up, and there could be a great opportunity to do that with this next batch of episodes. Fingers crossed…

