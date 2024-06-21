Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Impact of Kevin Costner exit

If you missed the big news earlier today, Kevin Costner revealed for the first time that he will not return to Yellowstone. In the past, the actor had noted that under certain circumstances, he would like to turn in an appearance as John Dutton. That’s officially not happening.

With this confirmed, it feels like the perfect time to dive further into an all-important question: How this impacts the show moving into its November 10 return. Long-term, it is most likely a negative to not have an iconic actor around. Short-term, however, you can at least have some interesting discussions.

After all, one of the things that is currently on our mind here is rather simple: What could happen when it comes to the ratings for season 5 episode 9. Given the hubbub around Costner’s exit, the CBS airings, the long hiatus, and questions about John Dutton’s fate, it would not be a shock if this sets some sort of ratings records.

Of course, after that things get interesting. Yellowstone becomes a show without an A-list star, and one reliant mostly on the connection fans have to the other cast members as well as Taylor Sheridan’s writing. The fact that it is the final season may help to keep people at least invested until the very end. Story-wise John is likely to die and if that is the case, the series could become a bit like Succession, with a massive power struggle breaking out over who gets to be the boss. There are certainly a lot of stories that could be told within that, and it could carry over to the already-announced spin-off, which is still shrouded in mystery.

If this spin-off does end up having Matthew McConaughey on board, we do at least think that they will have the star problem there already solved…

